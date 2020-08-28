The Pitch’s guide to Record Store Day 2020

Record Store Day is finally upon us, after being (understandably) postponed since April. The first day of exclusive releases will be tomorrow, August 29th. Two other Record Store Days will be in September and October, allowing for smaller drops on each Saturday.

Five Kansas City-area record stores will be participating: Records With Merritt (1614 Westport Rd.), Mills Record Company (4045 Broadway Blvd.), 7th Heaven/The Vinyl Underground (7621 Troost Ave.), Revolution Records (1830 Locust St.), and Josey Records (1814 Oak St.). All except Revolution Records will be opening their doors at 7 a.m. Revolution will be open at 10 a.m.

Others are also included below!

Due to COVID-19, many record stores are carrying out Record Store Day with special rules and limited capacity while shopping. We have rounded up their information below.

Drop2020 Covid Guidelines for RWM: We are excited to participate the 1st, of 3, Record Store Day Drop 2020s on August… Posted by Records with Merritt on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Here’s the Great 2020 Pandemic Record Store Day Drop Plan. We can’t wait! Link in bio to view and save a wishlist. Flyer by @thecompanykc 🔥 Posted by Mills Record Company on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Tomorrow! Doors at 7 am. Line starts forming at ?????? Get here early. Masks required along with social distancing. See you all soon. Posted by The Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven on Friday, August 28, 2020

We neglected to make the event page until now but don't worry, we're still gearing up for RSD on Saturday. Come hang out! Posted by Revolution Records Kansas City on Thursday, August 27, 2020

This year’s RECORD STORE DAY is extra special at Josey Records. We are defying the odds with everything that is… Posted by Josey Records Kansas City on Monday, August 24, 2020

We've got all the RSD titles processed and will be sending out an email in an hour or so. We'll post that list within this event page as well. Posted by Love Garden Sounds on Friday, August 28, 2020

Check our blog for some insightful observations (and picks) on tomorrows upcoming Record Store Day Drops from Chris Haghirian. #concertchris #rsd202o #rsd20 #recordstoreday #vinylren Posted by Vinyl Renaissance & Audio on Friday, August 28, 2020

Tomorrow’s the big day! We open at 9AM!! Hundreds of fresh used titles and RSD Exclusives!! ……. @ Brothers Music KC Posted by Brothers Music KC on Friday, August 28, 2020

#rsd2020 out Sat morning 10am #newarrivals #gotwhatulikerecords #vinyljunkie #vintage #killervinyl #vinyljunkie… Posted by Gotwhatulike Records on Thursday, August 27, 2020

The releases for August 29th’s Record Store Day will be, as always, heavily varied in artist, genre, and style. With such artists as Judas Priest, David Bowie, Robyn, Al Green, and PinkFong (the geniuses behind Baby Shark), there will certainly be a vinyl for every type of person–all in the form of limited releases only available to indie stores on this day. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Some releases I’ll be looking out for are: Christine and the Queens’ La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom EP, and The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy.

Denzel Curry’s Bulls on Parade, Elton John’s Elton John, and Judas Priest’s 40th Anniversary Edition of British Steel would all be excellent in anyone’s record collection.