The Pitch’s guide to Record Store Day 2020
Record Store Day is finally upon us, after being (understandably) postponed since April. The first day of exclusive releases will be tomorrow, August 29th. Two other Record Store Days will be in September and October, allowing for smaller drops on each Saturday.
Five Kansas City-area record stores will be participating: Records With Merritt (1614 Westport Rd.), Mills Record Company (4045 Broadway Blvd.), 7th Heaven/The Vinyl Underground (7621 Troost Ave.), Revolution Records (1830 Locust St.), and Josey Records (1814 Oak St.). All except Revolution Records will be opening their doors at 7 a.m. Revolution will be open at 10 a.m.
Others are also included below!
Due to COVID-19, many record stores are carrying out Record Store Day with special rules and limited capacity while shopping. We have rounded up their information below.
The releases for August 29th’s Record Store Day will be, as always, heavily varied in artist, genre, and style. With such artists as Judas Priest, David Bowie, Robyn, Al Green, and PinkFong (the geniuses behind Baby Shark), there will certainly be a vinyl for every type of person–all in the form of limited releases only available to indie stores on this day. When they’re gone, they’re gone.
Some releases I’ll be looking out for are: Christine and the Queens’ La vita nuova : séquences 2 et 3, Charli XCX’s Vroom Vroom EP, and The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy.
Denzel Curry’s Bulls on Parade, Elton John’s Elton John, and Judas Priest’s 40th Anniversary Edition of British Steel would all be excellent in anyone’s record collection.