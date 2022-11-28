The Pitch’s delightful winter pop up round-up for December 2022

‘Twas the month before Christmas, and all through KC

Our readers are jonesing to get out and see

Where the drinks are festive, and the decorations are kitsch

It’s time for your pop-up round-up from The Pitch!

There’s some ho-ho-hos in this house. If you love cheesy holiday parody, you’ve come to the right place. There are more themed pop-ups this year than you can shake a holly branch at—here are some of our favorite pop-ups in the metro and how you can book your spot on the nice list.

The Christmas Club at The Easy Inn

It may not be a full-blown Christmas pop-up, but The Christmas Club at The Easy Inn is a low-key way to enjoy some Christmas cheer. This Strawberry Hill spot is already decked out in its finest, and there are plenty of fun twists to look forward to over the holiday season. Stay tuned to The Easy Inn’s Instagram page for updates on their themed cocktails and special events, like the Die Hard Christmas reading.

Deck the District at Iron District

The top floor of this North Kansas City gathering place has been turned into an insulated winter wonderland. Visitors can enjoy snacks from all their favorite Iron District vendors, like belly-warming fare from Thaiger and Tupelo Joe’s, and sip on Christmas-themed Tiki cocktails from Tiki Huna. Reservations are open now.

Drastic Mensches at Drastic Measures

One of KC’s best cocktail bars is shaking things up with a Hanukkah pop-up. Head to Shawnee to find Drastic Mensches, where they’re tasking the talented people behind the bar with turning traditional Hanukkah faves into tasty drinks. The menu is still being finalized, but keep an eye out for a drink based on sufganiyah, a raspberry-filled doughnut, a chocolate-washed negroni garnished with gelt and more. Half of all sales will be donated to nonprofits like Jewish Family Services. There are no tickets and no reservations, and Drastic Mensches will only be open for one week: December 19th through December 24th. We’ll have a full write-up on it as its opening day approaches.

Fetch the Halls at Vignettes

Get ready to Jingle Bell Rock with this North Kansas City pop-up. Vignettes transforms into some of the most creative pop-ups in the city. Their Christmas pop-up is based on Mean Girls, and features drinks and pastries inspired by the events of the film. Sip on the Cool Mom, a pink margarita, and the slimming Kalteen Bar cocktail, or Gretchen’s Dad’s Toaster Strudel and other treats from the nearby Wally’s Pastry Shop. It’s open seven days a week until January 7th, and you can book a reservation. Trivia night is Wednesday (and, of course, you’ll wear pink), music bingo is Thursday, and live music is on Friday and Saturday. Get in, loser.

How the Conductor Club Stole Christmas at Union Station

One of the premiere spots to visit during the holiday season is Union Station—we recommend making it a package deal and visiting the Grinch pop-up at The Conductor Club while you’re at it. This small, intimate venue shows off a variety of creative cocktail pop-ups throughout the year, and they’ll have tasty riffs on classics, like the Barrel-Aged Whohattan, as well as more out-there drinks. We have our eyes on the 39 and a Half Foot Pole, made with beet vodka, caraway, dill and vermouth. Seating is very limited at this venue—a portion of reservations made go to Kansas City’s Union Station Preservation Fund. The pop-up runs through January 7th.

Krampus the Bar at 9th and State

Have ye been naughty? At this Krampus-themed pop-up in the West Bottoms, that’s totally encouraged. Designed by Apparition and featuring a specialty cocktail menu from 9th and State’s co-owner and master mixologist Sean Smith, this is a great way to offer a creepy change of pace to your normal Christmas pop-up pub crawl. Krampus the Bar is open Black Friday until New Year’s Eve, and you can make reservations.

Miracle on the Plaza

Miracle at Power & Light

One of the OG pop-ups in Kansas City is Miracle, and they’re rocking around the Christmas tree at two different locations this year. Miracle on the Plaza, located at 4807 Jefferson Street, and Miracle at Power & Light, at 1323 Walnut Street, are both open from 4:00 p.m. to midnight through Christmas day, offering plenty of traditional cheer, Christmas music and, of course, themed drinks. You can book reservations to skip the line at miraclepopupkc.com, or you can try your luck and see if there’s an open table as you finish your holiday shopping.

Nine Zero One Igloo Bar & Lounge at The Fontaine Hotel

Cozy up to some great views, snacks and drinks from the rooftop of The Fontaine Hotel! Nine Zero One Igloo Bar is returning with a variety of experiences to help you make some merry holiday memories. Reservations are filling up fast, and you can choose from different experiences like a glamping lounge, log cabin or transparent igloo. Reservations are a bit pricey, but each has some food or drinks included in the cost. What you’re getting at Nine Zero One, however, is a winter experience unlike any other in the city.

A Pop-Up Before Christmas at Deep Roots

Worlds have collided at Deep Roots, as Christmastown and Halloweentown have smashed into one another! This pop-up from Apparition is found in Shawnee, and you can make reservations. The menu is designed by Jeremy Lane from The Homesteader Cafe, and will feature events like music bingo, trivia night, live music and more. It’s open until December 31st, so gather your ghouls and head in today. Just leave that no-account Oogie Boogie out of this.

Rec Deck the Halls at Boulevard Beer Hall

Boulevard Brewing Co. is trimming the tree once again with their 21-and-over pop-up on the top floor of the Boulevard Beer Hall. They’re transforming the Rec Deck into a winter wonderland, featuring cocktails that make use of all their delicious beverages. There’s also food, music, keepsake glassware and, of course, shuffleboard. Rec Deck the Halls is open every weekend until December 25th on a first-come, first-serve basis. Part of the $5 cover goes to Kansas City G.I.F.T., and groups with eight or more people will need to make a reservation.

Santa’s Bakeshop at Martin City Brewing Company

You can find this family-friendly photo op spot at both the Martin City location and the Blue Springs location. Huge decorations, bright Christmas lights, and a huge selection of tasty baked goods are sure to bring out the jolly fat man in all of us. Every night calls for different fun events with the light displays and visits from Saint Nick himself. Bring the kids, order yourself a spike cocoa and indulge yourself.

Sippin’ Santa at Julep

Sippin’ Santa at Taco Republic KC

Sippin’ Santa at Taco Republic Prairie Village

Grab your board shorts—there are THREE Sippin’ Santa locations in Kansas City this year. The Tiki-themed pop-up is returning to Julep for another year, and it’s also catching a wave at both the KCK and Prairie Village Taco Republic locations. Kick back with a Kris Kringle Colada, or order a gigantic Rudolph’s Rum Rhapsody. Reservations are recommended and walk-ins are welcome. Tiki and tinsel—what more could you want?

Snowbound at Chicken N Pickle North Kansas City

Snowbound at Chicken N Pickle Overland Park

If a ski resort is more your vibe, then Chicken N Pickle is hosting the holiday pop-up you want. Both locations of the popular pickleball spot are opening up their “merry ski lodge” for reservations—$15 per person, but your fee gets everyone access to a small bites buffet of spinach artichoke dip, meatballs and snack mix. There are themed holiday drinks to be had, along with firepits and all the games you’d expect. Reservations can also be made for large groups: it’s something to think about if you’re hosting a corporate event or large family gathering. Bundle up and make your reservations for OP and North KC.

Tinsel Town at Tom’s Town Distilling Co.

Fill your glass with Christmas cheer at Tom’s Town Distilling Co. in the Crossroads. The team has decked the halls of the lounge with festive decorations, they’ll be showing a selection of holiday movie favorites and they’ve created a collection of cocktails that can quench anyone’s thirst, like the Gin-gle Bells and the Salty Snowman. Walk-ins are welcome, but parties of six or more need to make a reservation.

Who’s Holiday Party at The Social Bar & Grill

The Grinch lends itself well to a holiday pop-up, and The Social Bar & Grill in Shawnee has plenty of Christmas cheer on offer. This is another offering from the team at Apparition, who regularly puts on a good show with their over-the-top pop-ups. Make reservations to enjoy drinks like the Cindy Lou Who Sugar Cookie Martini or the Jingle Juice Group Drink, and plenty of themed, tasty bar bites.

Winter Skies at The Sheraton Crown Center

If you grew up in Kansas City, you probably remember the allure of Skies. The rotating restaurant on top of the Crown Center Sheraton Hotel offered an incredible view of the downtown area before closing its doors in 2011. With a romantic, snowy theme and cocktails created by J. Rieger, this pop-up is the hot ticket in town this year. You can find the reservation page, but as of this writing, the ski lift is entirely booked. More spots might open up due to cancellations or demand, but don’t hold your breath for this one.

Winter Wonderland at The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

The Dining Experience at The Kauffman Center is an underrated taste of Kansas City—Chef Laura Comer has been putting together delicious fine dining for years in one of KC’s most impressive buildings. Winter Wonderland is a great way to get tasty food and specialty cocktails before or after a show, and the family-friendly nature of this pop-up makes it a no-brainer if you’re headed to the area. Reservations are open.