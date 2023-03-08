The Pitch Scavenger Hunt invites you to explore KC for a chance at $500

The Pitch‘s Scavenger Hunt is back and you know what we like to say: there’s no shame in being a tourist in your hometown! You can consider this your official small-town, Midwestern welcome to the City of Hearts!

Get out and enjoy that fresh spring air as you scour the city for iconic and fun Kansas City locations. You’ll be snapping pics with your friends and family, taking funny videos, and uploading them to the Social Scavenger app to easily and instantly complete challenges. You might even find someone from The Pitch along the way with some surprises!

There’s a $500 cash prize and some other awesome goodies from our sponsor on the line for the team with the biggest KC fans. Get ready to be super sleuths and show a little 💙💜💛 to our City of Hearts!

Check out all the information on the event, including tickets, by clicking right here.