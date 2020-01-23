The Pitch is throwing a live wedding on Sunday, and we want you to crash it

Want your wedding to get a little weird? The Pitch’s UnBridaled is this Sunday, January 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown Theater. Contrary to popular belief, we do appreciate the tradition of love and weddings at The Pitch. We just like to do them a little differently. The purest expression of dedication is often the messiest.

That’s where we come in.

We created a wedding expo that celebrates the weird, wild, and non-traditional. UnBridaled’s vendors are bringing the unique, like venues from a literal firehouse at Firehouse Event Space to an homage to Ernest Hemmingway at the Havana Room. Plus photographers, caterers, wedding decor, and more. Just like last year’s adorable wedding (watch it here), we’re throwing another live wedding. Come crash it!

Tomika Walker, a pharmacist at CVS, and Herb Bass, her groom-to-be, are saying “I do” on stage at the Uptown at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday! (They absolutely want you to come to their wedding). Walker and Bass met when Walker was in college. They were neighbors, and the two got to know each other after their brothers became friends. The rest is history—they’ve been dating nearly since then.

As for the proposal (we do love a good proposal story), Bass popped the question Thanksgiving of 2017 after ten years of being together.

“We happened to be at his grandma’s house helping her cook. I was actually in there trying to get something to eat,” Walker recalls with a laugh, before Bass got down on one knee.

For Bass, he knew that through their ability to survive so many ups and downs, it would be nearly impossible for them to not make it through whatever life will throw at them in the future.

Why get married at UnBridaled, in front of friends, family, and hundreds of strangers?

“Because we were not normal,” Walker notes. They were seeking a more memorable path.

We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Our new editor-in-chief Brock Wilbur is performing the ceremony. You’ve seen him at a number of our cooking events before, but this timd he’s cooking up…. love. Does that make sense? It doesn’t have to. This is gonna rule. It doesn’t need a catchphrase.

DJ Alex Reed is playing tunes for the wedding, Mad Denim has donated a custom jacked for the bride, and Angi’s Art is bringing a wedding day emergency kit (read: important!), among other gifts UnBridaled vendors have donated to the couple.

