The Pitch‘s guide to Record Store Day 2020: Reloaded
Record Store Day is back, baby. The second installment of an epic three-part R.S.D. is this Saturday, September 26th. As always, there will be many exciting, exclusive, one-day-only records. Get them before they’re gone forever or resold on Discogs for ridiculous prices.
Like last month’s Record Store Day, most record stores have special rules in place to keep their stores at a limited capacity and to keep vinyl junkies 6 feet apart from each other.
The Kansas City record stores participating are: Records With Merritt (1614 Westport Rd.), Mills Record Company (4045 Broadway Blvd.), 7th Heaven/The Vinyl Underground (7621 Troost Ave.), Revolution Records (1830 Locust St.), and Josey Records (1814 Oak St.). We’ve also included some outside-KC vinyl staples.
There’s some pretty good stuff up for grabs this time around. September 26th’s R.S.D. drops include a 7″ box-set version of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return to the 36 Chambers, an alternate version of Rumours by Fleetwood Mac, and a 25th anniversary remastered version of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise. The soundtracks to Hackers, Batman and Robin, and Mortal Kombat will also be available for purchase.