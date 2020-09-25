The Pitch‘s guide to Record Store Day 2020: Reloaded

Record Store Day is back, baby. The second installment of an epic three-part R.S.D. is this Saturday, September 26th. As always, there will be many exciting, exclusive, one-day-only records. Get them before they’re gone forever or resold on Discogs for ridiculous prices.

Like last month’s Record Store Day, most record stores have special rules in place to keep their stores at a limited capacity and to keep vinyl junkies 6 feet apart from each other.

The Kansas City record stores participating are: Records With Merritt (1614 Westport Rd.), Mills Record Company (4045 Broadway Blvd.), 7th Heaven/The Vinyl Underground (7621 Troost Ave.), Revolution Records (1830 Locust St.), and Josey Records (1814 Oak St.). We’ve also included some outside-KC vinyl staples.

Drop2020 Covid Guidelines for RWM: We are excited to participate the 1st, of 3, Record Store Day Drop 2020s on August… Posted by Records with Merritt on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

A reminder that you can view, print, and fill out your RSD Drops 9.26 Wishlist ahead of Saturday! Click the link to get… Posted by Mills Record Company on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Drop #2 is next Saturday the 26th! Get plenty of rest this week so you can get up super early to be in line to get all the goodies on your list. So many MUST haves! Doors at 7 am. Posted by The Vinyl Underground at 7th Heaven on Saturday, September 19, 2020

Damn it feels good to be posting about events again! All of our events are socially distanced with masks enforced or… Posted by Revolution Records Kansas City on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

THIS SATURDAY is RSD drop #2! Watch this video to see just some of what you can pick up starting at 7am! Posted by Josey Records Kansas City on Sunday, September 20, 2020

We updated a couple things for the 9/26 Record Store Day drops, the protocol is available to read within this event page. Posted by Love Garden Sounds on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Join us for another RSD weekend! Tons of great used vinyl! This Saturday 9am#rsd #rsd2020 #recordstoreday #recordstore #vintagevinyl #brothersmusickc Posted by Brothers Music KC on Monday, September 21, 2020

RSD Drops#2 is THIS SATURDAY! Enter-To-Win 2 RSD LPs courtesy of Warner Records and Vinyl Renaissance & Audio!!! Must… Posted by Vinyl Renaissance & Audio on Monday, September 21, 2020

There’s some pretty good stuff up for grabs this time around. September 26th’s R.S.D. drops include a 7″ box-set version of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return to the 36 Chambers, an alternate version of Rumours by Fleetwood Mac, and a 25th anniversary remastered version of Coolio’s Gangsta’s Paradise. The soundtracks to Hackers, Batman and Robin, and Mortal Kombat will also be available for purchase.