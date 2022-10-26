The Parade of Hearts reignites KC’s passion for philanthropy

The Parade of Hearts Board of Directors announced that Kansas City will embrace the sculptural embodiment of diversity and solidarity that is the Parade of Hearts in 2023 and 2024.

Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts organization conceived the community engagement initiative to inspire the region through art and philanthropy in 2021. By 2022, a myriad of artists throughout the KC metro created 156 unique hearts to embellish the city.

“Our artists did such incredible work representing a diverse cross-section of greater Kansas City–in geography, culture, age, gender, and ethnicity–and we were honored to bring their designs to life,” says Jenn Nussbeck, Executive Director for Parade of Hearts.

2023’s display will include a limited edition of hearts, whereas 2024’s display will integrate over 100 hearts, much like 2022. Artists are encouraged to submit heart designs at TheParadeofHearts.com for consideration in the 2023 Parade of Hearts.

Revenue from Parade of Hearts in 2023 and 2024 will contribute to stipend and marketing support for local artists. Revenue will also benefit The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network, and a third public charity which as not yet been selected. Applications will go live in November, and a selection committee will decide on a third beneficiary in early 2023.

Corporate and individual sponsors, as well as merchandise sales and public auctions will support this project. Donation and sponsorship information is available online.