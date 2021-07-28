The Maha Festival returns this July 31

For anyone who’s been craving festival fun, The Maha Festival is back this weekend after a year-long hiatus. This year’s line-up boasts national and local musical acts as well as comedy, spoken word, visual arts, craft beer, and food features.

The lineup for this year’s festival will feature performances by indie headliners: Khruangbin, Thundercat, Japanese Breakfast, Drive-By Truckers, and Shovels & Rope.

The festival also welcome’s local musicians: Matt Cox & the Marauders, Edem Soul Music, Dirt House, J. Crum, Kethro, Crabrangucci

The outdoor event is presented by Union Pacific and will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Aksarben Village in Omaha. Tickets are almost sold out as capacity for the festival has been limited for safety. The remaining tickets are currently $65 for general admission.



Further details about this year’s adapted festival experience in response to COVID-19 can be found here.