The Kemper announces an immersive exhibit powered by viewers’ heartbeats

Debuting this June, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art will feature an installation by internationally known Mexican-Canadian artist, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

Lozano-Hemmer is known for bringing together architecture, technology, and performance to create multi-media, interactive installations focused on human connection.

His exhibit, Pulse Topology, will be nothing short of breathtaking.

“‘Pulse Topology‘ is a site-specific project that features an upside-down canopy of mountains and valleys made from thousands of suspended light bulbs that mirror the pulse of visitor participants,” says a release from the Kemper. “The immersive environment highlights the basic but essential biological element—the heartbeat—shared amongst us all.”

Pulse Topology features groundbreaking touchless remote photoplethysmography (PPG) technology which uses computer vision algorithms to detect heart beats. The installation follows several other light and heart-beat related exhibitions, such as Lozano-Hemmer’s 2019 exhibitions, Remote Pulse and Border Tuner / Sintonizador Fronterizo, where the artist used visitor pulses, voices, and light to communicate across the Mexican-American border, or previous installations of the Pulse series.

In his other Pulse exhibits, however, Lozano-Hemmer used incandescent bulbs. For Pulse Topology, he is using LED filament bulbs, which will save power allowing him to increase the amount of bulbs used. While he generally uses between 100-300 bulbs, for this exhibit Lozano-Hemmer will illuminate the Kemper with 3,000 bulbs.

The Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art is excited to welcome Lozano-Hemmer and Pulse Topology, along with the visitors/participants the immersive exhibit will bring.

“It is an honor to work with Rafael and his studio team on this significant project that resonates with our present moment in many meaningful ways,” says Erin Dziedzic, director of curatorial affairs at Kemper Museum. “The exhibition celebrates being together again in public space with the relevant consideration of Rafael’s innovative use of technology that does not require visitors to touch anything to participate—a mindful response to the global pandemic. Rafael has the keen ability to create a poetic and profound experience of visualizing and listening to one another’s heartbeats while taking up issues of science, technology, landscape, and architecture—highlighting the role artists play in responding thoughtfully to the times in which they work.”

In celebration of the exhibit, the Kemper will host virtual events, self-guided activities and take-home kits, Café Sebastienne dishes inspired by the exhibit, created by Chef Rick Mullins, and limited edition merchandise which can be found in the museum gift shop.

The exhibit will be on display June 10 – October 24. Below is a list of the events centered around Pulse Topology that will take place. More information can be found on the Kemper’s website.