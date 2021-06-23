Kansas City Symphony welcomes Ben Folds to Helzberg Hall this October

Ben Folds, a widely successful singer-songwriter and accomplished pianist will bring his In Actual Person Live For Real Tour to Helzberg Hall on Oct. 5 and 6. The special concert will be in accompaniment with the Kansas City Symphony.



This will be Folds’ first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic paused all live events, and the first special concert event by the Kansas City Symphony this season.

Jason Seber, the Symphony’s David T. Beals III Associate Conductor, will conduct the concerts both nights.



The performance will offer a blend of Fold’s Billboard chart-topping pop songs, orchestral accompaniments, and solo piano performances that will be a warm welcome as we begin to adjust to live concerts and events.



Tickets are available this Friday, June 25 at 10 am through the Kansas City Symphony’s website, or by calling (816) 471-0400.