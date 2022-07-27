The Giving Grove’s virtual speaker event highlights food justice activist Karen Washington

Farmer and food justice activist Karen Washington is joining The Giving Grove for a virtual speaker event from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

The event, “Rooted in Wisdom: A Conversation with Karen Washington,” will highlight urban agriculture and reframe the term “food desert” as food apartheid.

“Karen Washington is considered the de-facto godmother of urban farming,” says Giving Grove Chief Replication Officer Ashley Williamson. “Her passion for growing and advocating for food sovereignty paved the way for many urban growing organizations today. Having her join us during The Giving Grove’s national conference is an honor and an amazing learning opportunity for anyone passionate about urban farming, community building through gardening, and ending food insecurity.”

Prior registration is required for this free event, which is part of The Giving Grove’s National Affiliate Conference.