The first of many medical marijuana dispensaries opens their doors in KCMO

Today marks a first for the Kansas City metro area: the opening of its first licensed medicinal marijuana dispensary. fresh.green dispensary opened for business today at Northeast Tudor Road and Missouri Highway 291 in Lee’s Summit.

A Tweet showed customers waiting in line outside the store, ready for their medical issues to be attended.

Lotta folks with "medical" issues this morning, eh? pic.twitter.com/gjpmltTsW5 — | d·Jawnz | (@emceereach) October 19, 2020

This grand opening follows the first licensed dispensaries opening in the state of Missouri on Saturday in St. Louis. Both dispensaries are owned by N’Bliss and are located in Ellisville and Manchester.

These opening events have been nearly two years in the making, with Missouri voters approving the constitutional amendment to allow the sale of medical marijuana in November 2018.

fresh.green is led by life-long Missouri residents and those who have lived in the state for at least 20 years. Their website states that as a company they hope “to fulfill the mission of bettering the lives of those patients that will benefit from medical cannabis but may not be able to afford it.’

They offer locally cultivated plants and plan to expand to crafted infused edibles and lab-tested manufactured THC products by December.

With only a handful of cultivators in operation, the dispensary has a limit of 1/8 oz. or 3.5 gram per purchase. They ask customers to remember that this temporary measure is “necessary to ensure that we can provide medicine to as many patients as we can over the first few weeks while we wait for more products to become available.”

In order to purchase from fresh.green, patients must bring a government-issued photo ID and a copy of their Missouri Medical Marijuana Qualifying Patient Card (paper or digital). Both cash and debit cards are accepted.

Masks are required for entry in accordance with Jackson County health ordinance and capacity within the store is limited. Discounts are available for veterans, seniors, and low-income patients.

Construction has started on a second location of fresh.green on Wornall Road in Kansas City.

At this time, 60 cultivation facilities have been licensed in Missouri, but only nine are currently approved to operate. The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services expects the majority of the state’s 192 approved dispensaries to be open by the end of the year.

Follow along as the Pitch adds to its map of licensed Kansas City dispensaries that will offer medicinal marijuana to patients.