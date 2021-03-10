The FBI, KBI re-open cold-case murder of Rhonda Tribune

The cold-case murder of Rhonda Tribune, who also went by her maiden name, Rhonda Easley, is getting another investigation from state and federal authorities.

Tribune, who lived in Kansas City, Kansas, was killed on the night of Oct. 3, 1998. She was discovered in the road in the 500 block of South 94th Street—near the Kansas Avenue and 435 interchange and Edwardsville, Kansas. The 34 year-old mother of six was last seen at the Firelight Lounge at 18th St and Parallel Pkwy in KCK. According to the FBI, Tribune was wearing a dark purple corduroy jacket, a gold lace tank-top, pumpkin-colored jeans, and brown sandals.

The FBI is seeking help in identifying information on this cold case. An autopsy showed that Tribune died from multiple blows to her head and extremities. There were also signs that her body was dragged.

The FBI is seeking information in identifying the unknown individual(s) responsible for the 1998 murder of Rhonda Tribue. She may also have been known by her maiden name Rhonda Easley. Anyone with info can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at https://t.co/49eEgggFOb pic.twitter.com/hW23O5Q2SB — FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) March 8, 2021

Khadijah Hardaway, a Wyandotte organizer with Justice for Wyandotte, hopes that more people will report what happened to them and others after seeing action from the FBI and KBI.

“This would help build trust and help some of these victims and advocates come forward,” Hardaway said to KCUR. “This is a good day for those who can’t speak for themselves.”

With so many active homicide cases in Kansas City, and 41 homicides already this year, state and federal authorities are taking a crucial step in working to ensure that all victims have a proper investigation.

Investigating Tribune’s death is a good start, and activists are hopeful that this investigation will lead the authorities to open more cold cases of marginalized women who were killed in the 1990s and 2000s.