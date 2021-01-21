The Chiefs are headed to AFC victory, sea turtle authorities report

The sea turtles have spoken. We have a Chiefs win in our future.

Shawny and Lou, sea turtle residents of SEA LIFE Aquarium, have picked the Kansas City Chiefs as their predicted winner for the AFC Championship on Sunday. They did so through a rigorous process of choosing between two lettuce filled feeding balls, each sporting the logo of one of the two AFC Championship contenders.

Between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Shawny and Lou teased the idea of choosing the Bills before inevitably going for the Chiefs. Sorry, Buffalo.

If this prediction comes true, the turtles will predict another winner for the Super Bowl LV in two weeks.

Be on the lookout for that.