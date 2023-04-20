The 2023 Hot Country Nights lineup is live!

The Kansas City Power & Light District announced the lineup for the 15th annual Hot Country Nights. The shows will take over the Kansas City Live! Block every Thursday night this summer, beginning in June.

“Hot Country Nights have become a staple of summertime in Kansas City, and so many people look forward to this every year,” says John Moncke, president of the Kansas City Power & Light District. “We are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with a strong lineup of talent all summer long.”

All shows will be free to attend except for Tyler Hubbard, Kip Moore, Brothers Osborn, and Justin Moore. Tickets for these shows and experience upgrades—including access to premium seating and all-inclusive drink packages—will go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by an adult, and no one under 21 will be able to go into the venue after 9 p.m. Additional information for each show can be found on the Power & Light website.

Hot Country Nights

June 1 – Wade Bowen

June 8 – Joe Nichols

June 15 – Priscilla Block

June 22 – Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line)*

June 29 – Hailey Whitters

July 6 – Randy Rogers Band

July 13 – Kip Moore*

July 20 – Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr.

July 27 – Brothers Osborne*

August 3 – Pecos & The Rooftops

August 10 – Justin Moore*

August 17 – Dylan Scott

*All events marked with an asterisk require a ticket.