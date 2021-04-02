The 2021 Kansas City Auto Show is cancelled; postponed to 2022

For almost 100 years, the Kansas City Auto Show has been a popular annual event and is now being canceled due to problems from COVID-19.

“Because of ongoing concerns of the pandemic, several automakers have chosen to sit out the 2021 auto show season,” says Larry Carl, Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City Chief Executive Officer and auto show producer. “As a result, we did not want to disappoint attendees who would expect to see all of the cars, in one place, at one time.”

The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City knew the traditional indoor event at Bartle Hall would be difficult during the pandemic. The plan was to move outdoors to Kansas Speedway to keep attendees safe and reinvent the auto show to be more interactive and innovative.

Originally, the 2021 show was scheduled for mid-June and now planning for the 2022 show is underway. For updates visit the Kansas City Auto Show website.

“We are looking forward to next year when the auto show will return to inform, educate and entertain automotive consumers across the entire metro area,” Carl says.