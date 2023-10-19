The 1001 faces of Michael McQuary come alive in one-man show 50 Years of Wow

While many actors are known for one stellar performance, few are known for their many.

Michael McQuary—the Man of 1001 Faces—built his entire career modeling himself after some of old Hollywood’s best and brightest. McQuary is a talented stage performer and singer who delivers a one-man show as characters such as Bela Lugosi’s Dracula.

With a heart and soul as big as his, it is hard to capture his essence in writing. McQuary has to be seen to believe. For one night only, he will perform his one-man show, Michael McQuary: 50 Years of Wow, at Inglewood Arts on Nov. 3—impersonating and emulating some of the biggest names ever seen on the silver screen.

“The show is like an epic love letter to old Hollywood. It’s a welcoming to a kaleidoscope of song and movie magic. It’s my little tiny room of big movie land to share with you,” says McQuary.

Born in Portland, Oregon, McQuary was captivated by the glitz and glamor of old Hollywood from a young age. He would spend hours watching actors such as Lugosi on the television and then spend even more time imitating them, performing to a wall and stuffed toys.

“I always loved the villains because they move better than people in real life. I just loved the glamour, grandeur, and the style. But monsters like Lugosi and Boris Karloff were my heroes because I could identify being on the outskirts. People did other things, and I was different,” says McQuary.

Not long after, McQuary found himself as a child actor, finding solace at the Portland Civic Theatre after being kicked out by his mother’s then-boyfriend. He performed his first professional stage performance at 13 and separated himself from his cohort.

“I was given basic improv, as all kids are. I was called and told to improv a sheriff in a Western town stopping a bank robbery. When I went up there, I did it all. I did the town, the sheriff, the villain, and even the train,” says McQuary. “I wanted everyone to see what I saw. It was all in my head. They wanted to see what that would look like, so I said, ‘Watch this.'”

McQuary’s knack for bringing an entire scene to life was noticed quickly, and he soon found himself in New York. While there, he continued to study and imitate the characters he admired.

“I quickly realized that I wasn’t your typical actor. So that’s when I began formulating the idea of a one-man show. And one day, in 1983, I ran into the producer of Boy Bar in New York, who told me to show up for a soundcheck. I showed up and did this wild version of snippets of old movies in supersonic speed,” says McQuary.

Since then, McQuary has been perfecting his craft as a performer. He received awards in New York and garnered critical success but claimed to have lost his passion there.

“I wanted to keep singing and performing, but if a performer or creative like me are put into a box, they die,” says McQuary.

McQuary soon left New York to move to Kansas City, where he perfects and performs his show to this day.

“I transcend time on stage, and I do these scenes from legendary movies that are really quick. And I perform songs that fit into the old Hollywood scene,” says McQuary.

The show is also somewhat interactive, with a Q&A after the performance. During this, McQuary opens up the floor for audience interaction and inquiries. (Be sure to ask about the cape.)

For McQuary, this show is a love note into his life and the opportunity to captivate each and every soul he shares it with.

“It’s always fresh, it’s always educational, but it’s also fun. It’s like spending a rainy Sunday afternoon watching these old movie stars.”