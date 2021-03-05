Thanks to this engineer, Kansas Citians can track vaccination opportunities through a Twitter bot

Though he doesn’t yet qualify for COVID-19 vaccination, 27-year-old software engineer Peter Carnesciali knew he’d want to know when an appointment was available the second he could.

This spurred his efforts to create an app last week to alert him about local vaccination opportunities and shared it with a few friends. Initially, only eight people followed the Twitter account he created to launch it, but soon KC Vaccine Watch grew into a community tool with over 5,000 followers.

What started as a free-time project for Carnesciali is now helping Kansas Citians get vaccinated more quickly.

“It’s nice to be able to help people,” Carnesciali says. “A lot of people have replied and told me that they’ve been able to find appointments because of this.”

Kansas City – I built a Twitter bot to notify you when vaccine appointments are available in the area. Follow it at @kcvaccinewatch — Peter Carnesciali (@pcarn9) March 3, 2021

Carnesciali launched the KC Vaccine Watch Twitter account Tuesday. It’s still up and running, Tweeting out vaccination events in the area as they become available and taking up most of Carnesciali’s nights and weekends to run.

“It has been pretty crazy,” Carnesciali says. “It has pretty steadily just kept growing and growing. There’s a lot of interest for this type of thing, which is why I did it.”

MO: Vaccine appointments available at Hy-Vee Kansas City #2 from Mar 5 to Mar 9. Sign up here, zip code 64118:https://t.co/EHPWpMnUcj — KC Vaccine Watch (@kcvaccinewatch) March 5, 2021

Carnesciali plans to keep growing KC Vaccine Watch by adding pharmacies and opportunities continually. He knows people are looking forward to an end to the pandemic being in sight and he wants to keep helping Kansas City get there.

“I think a lot of people are confused or frustrated because they don’t know where they’re going to get their vaccine,” Carnesciali says. “I think people are really excited to see kind of the beginning of the light at the end of the tunnel to get out of this pandemic, even if they’re not eligible yet. Just to know that this is how I will get my vaccine, any point of progress is really encouraging.”