TGP teaches the art of pet grooming to help struggling parents find employment

The Grooming Project (TGP), a nonprofit dedicated to helping struggling parents find employment through pet grooming, has opened a housing facility.

The multi-family transitional housing facility is two blocks from TGP’s pet grooming school on Troost. With the help of many donors, six female students and their young children have occupied the residence until they graduate from the 9-month training program, secure a pet grooming job, and transition to long-term housing.

“This dream has been in the works for multiple years, and the end product is even better than any of us could have imagined,” says Jarrod Sanderson, Chief Operating Officer at The Grooming Project.

The first group of students moved in on April 23rd and said it felt like home according to Sanderson. This opportunity allows them to concentrate on their training and stabilize their families by removing the burden of finding safe and affordable housing.

Before the facility was built, unstable housing was a top reason students would not complete TGP’s program. Students may not have rental or credit history and could have been evicted from previous residences. Past convictions and limited income are other barriers to attaining housing on the private market.

“We have a lot of great family programming and activities in mind, and our staff and volunteers can’t wait to get going,” Sanderson says.

So far, more than 70 adults with a history of generational poverty, chronic unemployment, domestic violence, substance abuse, and repeated trauma have graduated from TGP’s program. The nonprofit can boast a 100 percent job placement rate for graduates with 80 percent maintaining employment six months post-graduation.

More information on TGP can be found on their website.