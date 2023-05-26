Ted Lasso pop-up bar starts this Saturday at Crane Brewing Co.

Crane Brewing Company [6515 Railroad St, Raytown, MO 64133] is hosting a Ted Lasso-inspired pop-up bar starting this Saturday until June 2. Named “A.F.C. Raytown,” the pop-up bar provides cocktails and experiences based on the hit Apple + TV show.

Cocktails are inspired by Ted Lasso characters and show scenes. Photo ops include memorable features like the Nelson Road seats, the “Believe” sign, and more.

Fans can compete in Ted Lasso Trivia Night on May 29 at 7 p.m. On May 31, Arthur Bryant’s is free while supplies last to view the show’s season finale. Other games will be included in the week-long event.

Crane Brewing will be donning A.F.C. Raytown jersey shirts with Arthur Bryant’s featured as the official sponsor.

The A.F.C. Raytown Pop-Up Bar is on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations will be accepted, and space is limited.

Guests can visit the pop-up bar during the following hours:

May 27: 5 – 10 p.m.

May 28: 12 – 6 p.m.

May 29: 5 – 9 p.m. (Trivia at 7 p.m.)

May 30: 5 – 9 p.m.

May 31: 5 – 10 p.m. (Free Arthur Bryant’s from 6 p.m., season finale showing at 7 p.m.)

June 1: 5 – 10 p.m.

June 2: 5 – 10 p.m.