Tech N9ne’s BLISS is a challenging, thoughtful culmination of a career that uses the rapper’s platform to push for a more inclusive world

Tech N9ne continues to push the boundaries of hip-hop with his latest album release BLISS.

The 25 tracks include a brilliantly interspersed storyline of KC pride and tackle some aspects that we could perhaps do better. BLISS is an emotionally charged variety album that packs all messages Tech wants society to hear with collabs from Joey Cool, HU$H, X-Raided, Qveen Herby, and more talented musicians.

The album begins with a celebratory 48-second sound snippet of the concert crowd, but afterward planted in later songs, the concertgoers are reminded of the real world once they leave the magic of the venue. Ignorance, or forgetting what’s happening in the world, really is BLISS. However, it doesn’t make the weight much easier.

The Pitch sat down with the rap mogul to discuss BLISS and why a musician, in the perfect position to launch a string of commercial hits and coast on his KC hero status, would instead opt for a highwire act of huge artistic and conceptual risks.

“Just because I’m in a blissful state of mind don’t mean they’re all light-hearted songs,” says Tech. “In this album, I’m really not holding back anything about what I’ve seen, or my ideas of society. What I’ve learned over the years and on this album, I said some new things that I have never said, and that’s because of the blissful state of mind.”

A new hometown anthem “KC Huh? KC What?” starts towards the beginning of the album, creating hype and giving respect to his roots while resembling the lively show atmosphere. The mood shifts during “Screen” and “Drill Sergeant” with an uneasiness and haunting energy mixed with Tech’s advice of “what not to do as a young black male.”

By the end, the calm melodies of “Deer Alley” remind us how we’ve become desensitized to gun violence, like fawns looking past their slaughtered parents on a Missouri highway.

“That’s how I feel about the youth, and all these people die like Tupac and Biggie and it just keeps going, the cycle keeps going. Youngsters after them are not getting the message like ‘this ain’t the way to go,’” says Tech.

Tech’s album concludes with “Got What I Wanted” written from the perspective that he’s already passed away. Instead of waiting to give love and share an appreciation for people after they die, Tech shares that more love needs to be spread. He encourages listeners to stop the negativity, respect one another, and remember he’s creating music for the people. Give him some credit.

“Why do we have to die to get our flowers? Why do all these good things have to happen after we die? Why can’t all the good things happen now?” says Tech.

Stunningly different, BLISS highlights how Tech N9ne can quite literally do it all, incorporating textured scream sections with Kim Dracula and fluid vocals from Durand Benarr. Though Tech was a little unsure of the number of collaborative artists on the album, the exciting challenge paid off and every song originally planned earned a rightful spot. The album showcases Tech’s versatility and lyrically moving talent both working individually and with others.

“They’re real, real talented individuals,” says Tech. “And I’m blessed to have an album packed with elite artistry.”

With Tech’s own KC record label Strange Music, he’s earned four platinum singles, 11 gold singles, and two gold albums. Tech describes wanting to create ‘forever music’ and build upon his present successes. Undoubtedly, he captivates all listeners with BLISS, building upon forever conversations and beats​​ that stick with you after listening.

“We’re gonna see we’re gonna see if I still have the gift of forever music, but I haven’t stopped yet,” says Tech.

For Tech, he’s just trying to provide his “Fatha Fig Ya” guidance from his phenomenal success in the rap industry as well as speaking for his stomping grounds.

“Whatever belief you have, if it is working for you, and it’s making you a kind person, a loving person, and an understanding person, and you don’t shun anyone because of their sexual preference, you follow that belief. If it has any kind of divisiveness to it, I don’t follow it, man. I’m talking about love and respect. Respect goes a long way, and that’s some of the conversations or problems I see within the black community. I’m trying to gear people in the right direction because I’ve seen the right direction and I’m living the right direction, in my opinion.”

Get the full BLISSed out experience watching music videos for Things I like, 3D, and Fatha Fig Ya (Food for Thought). Listen to the album on Spotify, Apple Music, or place an order for the BLISS CD. For the upcoming tour with Hollywood Undead check out dates here.

“In my 52nd year of life this was coming out of me. Ain’t that crazy?”