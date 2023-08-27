Taking Back Sunday’s fourth trip to Power & Light saves the week

After a shorter 14-song setlist a year ago at Starlight Theater (opening for the great Third Eye Blind), the gents from Long Island (well, now Charlotte) were back at KC Live! in the Power & Light District for their fourth affair last night. And still with no new album, much of the set stayed the same.

Taking Back Sunday has played their ‘greatest hits’ for a while now at their shows, with most recent LP Tidal Wave dating all the way back to 2016. The good news is, new stuff may be coming. Frontman Adam Lazzara and co. teased new music throughout the night, playing new single “The One” early on, and their penultimate track, the as-yet unreleased “S’Old”.

The songs sounded out of place and quite boring in the mix), so whatever is in the works may not feed many fans’ hunger for new material, but the fact that these guys are still kicking almost 25 years later is a testament in itself.

“You Can’t Look Back” sounded great, “You’re So Last Summer” started a mosh pit, and “Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)” received a two-minute long applause, including a man perched up on a ledge riotously cheering on the acclaimed single. Lazzara couldn’t contain his emotion, and had to explain that their St. Louis audience wanted an encore last night and how there would not be one tonight. They rounded out the set with “S’Old” and “MakeDamnSure” off Louder Now.

Lazzara’s banter with guitarist John Nolan throughout the night was playful and it was clear he felt overwhelmed by the moment. The band is not in the middle of a tour currently, as these are just one-off shows in the state. Having never seen TBS live before, I was impressed with their energy and Adam’s vocals, given the large preconceived backlash about the group’s live show online.

They seemed loose, and Lazzara even commented on it, saying “I feel free out here and I really needed it…and I know some of you needed it, too.” After a weeklong heatwave ended earlier in the morning, it was honestly perfect timing for something like this at the end of a long week for everybody in the city. Let’s see if they’ve got another 20 in them.

ALSO: I must point out opener Winona Fighter vocalist Coco Kinnon’s love for sketch show I Think You Should Leave. The bland, but high energy Nashville punk group have a song titled “I Think You Should Leave” and she even said “It feels like my body is on fire” in the middle of the set. Huge W. Very surprising cover of “Song 2” by Blur, as well.

Taking Back Sunday setlist

A Decade Under the Influence

Liar (It Takes One to Know One)

You Can’t Look Back

Set Phasers to the Sun

The One

Timberwolves at New Jersey

Tidal Wave

Everything Must Go

What’s it Feel Like to be a Ghost?

Just Us Two

You’re So Last Summer

Better Homes and Gardens

One-Eighty by Summer

Flicker, Fade

Error Operator

Cute Without the ‘E’ (Cut from the Team)

S’Old

MakeDamnSure