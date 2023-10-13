Take Care intends to provide coffee worth a damn

Sip a simple cup of black coffee at Take Care [419 E 18th Street, KCMO] and ask Christopher Oppenhuis about the family that grew it.

From the plant in Brazil to the mug in Kansas City, your coffee should be worth a damn. That is Christopher Oppenhuis and Mark Sappington’s goal with Take Care–a new coffee shop they are opening in Crossroads.

After a chat with this duo, you may not take your morning cuppa joe for granted again. One thing that sets them apart is their focus on the humanity and connection of the entire coffee process–their first inclination is not to nerd out over bean varieties and espresso-pulling techniques.

Coffee snobbery is out. Caring for growers, baristas, customers, and community is in.

Getting to the source

“The hardest part of the whole coffee supply chain is actually growing it,” says Christopher. “We highlight the work of small producers–usually small families. The coffee farms are in the ‘midwest’ of these countries, Brazil, Nicaragua, and Columbia. So that’s super relatable to us both having grown up here.”

Take Care’s name and aesthetic are derived from “T.C. Farms”, a homestead less than an hour from Kansas City. It was owned and inhabited by Mary Marcell Kirk who was the mother of Christopher’s father-in-law.

“The name is a tribute to the work ethic seen on the small farms of the Midwest as well as the small rural farms we visit in the countries where coffee is grown. For true craft to exist and be passed on to future generations, we must Take Care of the products and land which provides them, Take Care of the people and families who supply and serve, and Take Care of the consumer who has the final choice in where to vote with their hard-earned dollar,” says Mark.

While this is their first traditional coffee shop, Christopher and Mark are relying on years of coffee experience to open Take Care.

They own Crossroad’s Marcell Coffee, which sources and manufactures custom-roasted coffees for specialty brands. You may have had their coffee if you’ve visited HiTides, Heirloom Bakery & Hearth, PH Coffee, The Russel, Talieur, and more.

A new door opens

After years of being behind the scenes at popular coffee shops, and decidedly “not a brand”, the team is excited to open their own spot and connect with coffee-lovers directly.

Part of the transition from backstage to spotlight lies in the eye-catching exterior design of Take Care. In the section of East Crossroads known as Brewer’s Alley, fitting in means standing out.

Maximum color and creativity are welcome, so Take Care hired Christopher Foxworth of Same Crew Tattoo and Designy Sometimey for a bold red, white, and blue painting of the cafe’s entrance.

Customers can make themselves at home at tables and bistro seating on two levels, plus a patio, of the building next to Grinders. The space has been a home, offices–even a Thou Mayest coffee shop–but has sat empty for a while.

They plan for the coffee shop to be a relaxing spot for locals and visitors alike, open seven days a week. Biscuits will be the food specialty, with rotating and seasonal compound butter and jams.

Taking Care of employees

When asked about how they are planning to create a healthy and enjoyable working environment for baristas, they shared a mix of theoretical and practical strategies. Drawing on their own past experiences, Christopher and Mark shared that communication and clear expectations are the foundation of a good working relationship.

In more detailed terms, they acknowledged that employees should only be expected to do what they were truly hired for–they won’t be requiring 24/7 Slack access or asking baristas to take on social media tasks without additional compensation.

Christopher says, “That can be exhausting, as it forces like you to put a lot of your identity into a workplace. You should be able to just work and get a value for your labor, and then be able to walk out with energy preserved for the rest of your day and life.”

The Take Care duo presented a grounded energy–excited but content. Christopher and Mark rarely interrupted each other (or me, it’s worth noting), and were quick to share each other’s strengths.

The cafe is set to open in early November, and it just may be worth a damn.