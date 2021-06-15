Take a hot sec to see if you have unclaimed property in Missouri

Not sure if you have unclaimed property? Well now is the time to find out. Starting today, the names of more than 112,000 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with unclaimed property will be listed in 100 publications across Missouri.

For the first time, people can also search and view the list by county on ShowMeMoney.com.

[To be clear, yes. Show Me Money dot com is the official website of the Missouri Treasurer. It sounds like a payday money business. It’s an actual government site with the spammiest name imaginable. We wouldn’t steer you wrong here.]

“I encourage all Missourians to check the unclaimed property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours,” Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says. “I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list and if you see a name you recognize, let that person know. It is always free to claim your unclaimed property and many claims can be filed online.”

Most unclaimed property comes in the form of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned but it can also be uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.

Fitzpatrick manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in ten Missourians has unclaimed property, and the average return is ~$300.