Sweet stouts and peanut butter burgers this weekend at 4 Hands Brewing Fall Fest

The Pitch loves St. Louis-based 4 Hands Brewing Company for their imaginative boozy concoctions and their first-ever Fall Fest is sure to be a drink-and-dine experience that won’t disappoint.

This weekend, the brewery will celebrate the release of Fat Elvis, their most recent variation on Absence of Light.

The peanut butter, banana, and chocolate milk stout will accompany the debut of the new 1220 Spirits Canned Cocktails Vanilla Cold Brew and Bramble flavors. The festival will also have a variety of fall-inspired cocktails by STL Barkeep.

Guests can wash down the seasonal drinks with a double cheeseburger from SugarFire Smokehouse. This specialty burger contains bacon and bananas on toasted sourdough, slathered with peanut butter and jalapeno/pineapple jam. The irreverent flavor combinations, like the crisp fall air, will bring a chill down your spine.

The event will host an array of other food vendors, live music, and activities for the whole family. This all-ages event is free to the public and will be held Oct. 22 at their St. Louis location.