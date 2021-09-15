Support live music by donating to the Rino’s new Patreon campaign

The Rino has established a Patreon page offering a trio of donation-based membership levels at $5, $10, and $50, each coming with a set of perks and access to live-stream events.

“It’s always been important to us that we’re not asking for handouts. We’re a business and we feel like we need to earn support so we’re doing the highest quality live streams we possibly can with the help of Alex Garnett of The Triceratops Room on audio, Ben McBee of McBee Photography on visuals, and Cruz Barnes of Barnasty Ferments on cameras. We’re also about to drop a line of merch that is exclusive to the Patreon. We like the idea of three people in the whole world owning a Rush-inspired RINO shirt, we want people to feel ownership over the whole thing. It’s always about community for us,” The Rino’s Ben Wendt says.

At $5, the “Baby Dino” membership level will grant donors access to weekly open mic event live-streams (Song Lab and Laugh Lab on Tuesday and Thursday nights, respectively), to the Patreon-exclusive Rino shop, and “periodic access” to bonus content TBD.

Double-down on the “Dino Wrangler” package for $10 for all of the aforementioned perks plus access to one premium live-stream music or comedy event per month and additional extra content.

For those who love live music and also happen to have generous wallets, $50 will snag “at least” three premium live-stream events per month in addition to the perks of all other access levels. The Rino also notes that “members of this tier will get some other cool perks we haven’t even dreamed up yet,” but that the venue is open to expanding perks for their big donors.

Wendt hasn’t heard of any other nearby venues utilizing the Patreon/live-stream format, but does note that the KC scene has been tenacious in finding ways to stay open amidst the ups and downs of the ongoing pandemic cycle.

“I’ve seen some really inspirational, scrappy stuff coming out of the live entertainment world. We’re not going away without a fight. Look at Lemonade Park: those guys built an outdoor music venue in a global pandemic so that people could forget about their problems for a few hours. That’s what it’s all about,” Wendt says.