“Super Pink Moon” glows over Kansas City

The “Super Pink Moon” that appeared over the Kansas City horizon last night was nothing short of spectacular. It gets its unique name for being closer to Earth than any other time this year and adopting a flushed glow.

Clearly the moon isn’t as concerned with social distancing as we are.

While the moon itself doesn’t actually turn pink, the name comes from the wildflower, Phlox subulata, that typically blooms in the springtime. The moon gets its glow from rosy clouds or other atmospheric events that reflect onto it, making it appear pink. It becomes most pronounced when it’s close to the horizon and fades to white as it climbs higher into the sky.

The rising of the “Super Pink Moon” provided families around the metro area a chance to get outside and witness this silver- or pink- lining everyone could use these days. If you missed the lunar event last night, don’t worry, the moon will still appear full tonight- just without the bells and whistles.