Sunflower Bean discuss Headful of Sugar and a return to the road

Regarded as one of the hardest working bands from NYC, rock trio Sunflower Bean are currently on the road ahead of their upcoming third studio album Headful of Sugar. We caught up with Julia Cumming (lead singer/bass), Nick Kivlen (lead guitar), and Olive Faber (drummer) to discuss the band’s history, returning to the road, and their third studio album out May 6.

The Pitch: We were first introduced to your music shortly after the release of your album Human Ceremony back in 2016. All of you are students of the game when it comes to rock music. Who were some of the artists or bands that inspired you to start playing?

Olive Faber: I’ve been inspired by so many different kinds of music over the years. Around the time we started Sunflower Bean though, I think we all felt inspired by what was happening around us in NYC. Diiv, Heavens Gate, Night Manager, Total Slacker, Tonstartssbandht…

New York has such a huge role in American music history. Can you talk about living there and how the various music scenes helped cultivate Sunflower Bean’s career when you were first starting?

Olive: I think the biggest thing for us was just having the opportunity to play live so often. Like there were so many venues and bands we were able to play shows three or four times a week.

A few months back you did an interview and talked about how after touring for five years straight, the lockdown at the beginning of 2020 forced you to re-evaluate a lot of different things. With your upcoming tour starting in March, how have your views on touring changed over the past few years?

Nick Kivlen: I’m not sure because we haven’t done it yet, but I love touring so much. I’m super excited. I love hotels, soundcheck, living communally, and constantly moving. The day-to-day schedule and routine. And of course, seeing the country in a very unique zoomed-in way has changed my life.

Olive: I think there will be a renewed appreciation for it.

In your latest single, “Baby Don’t Cry,” Julia said something that really resonated: “TV makes me so mad / NPR is always telling me something bad.” As a Black, queer man in his mid-20s, it’s hard trying to build upon your career while dealing with different forms of bigotry from the music industry and the world in general. How do you find the balance of pursuing creative interests while taking care of your mental health?

Julia Cumming: I’m really glad to hear that line resonated with you. There are no clear pathways in these fields, which is really terrifying and freeing. I feel like the way I deal with it now is to just check in with myself and be realistic about my needs. If I prioritize something, what are the consequences? I could work myself into the ground but then there’s nothing to make art with.

“Baby Don’t Cry” and “Who Put You Up To This” are from your third studio album Headful of Sugar. Without giving too much away, can you talk about what fans can expect?

Nick: The record is tough and determined but also extremely hopeful, and above all, fun. We wanted to make something gleefully powerful. You can read into the lyrics, but you can also just bob your head and feel empowered.

You three will soon be celebrating ten years together as a band. The music industry landscape has changed a lot over the past decade. What are some things that have contributed to your success and longevity as a band?

Nick: Our band is centered around us as a family. We also have a huge community of friends in New York who all play their roles in our band while using their creative skills. Three people who deeply connect at the center of all that support is a really special thing.

Sunflower Bean are currently on the road and will be performing at Off Broadway in St. Louis on March 12. Tickets here.