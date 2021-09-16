Stringfest aims to put 100 violins in the hands of underserved children

The Heartland Chamber Music will host the second annual Stringfest Oct. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Golden Ox Patio behind the Historic Livestock Exchange Building. The jazz charity event and kick-off party will seek to raise $25,000 to purchase 100 violins for String Sprouts—a musical education program for underserved children ranging in age from 3-8 years old.

For $50 per individual or $200 to reserve a table for four, attendees will have the premier opportunity of watching String Sprouts students show their skills live in concert—with additional performances from legendary jazz musicians, Bobby Watson and Gerald Dunn. Guests can also partake in a silent auction and gorge themselves at on-site food, taco, and beer trucks.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for interested businesses and groups. For $1,000, sponsors can snag the “Maestro” package, which includes 12 guest tickets and reserved seating, or the “Virtuoso” at $500 for 8 tickets and reserved seating.

“Created to support school readiness,” String Sprouts offers a “revolutionary curriculum using researched-based techniques to build a foundation for future academic success.”

For a qualifying child, these efforts translate to 32 weekly group violin lessons annually for 5 years—all free of charge.

While masks are not required at the event, organizers ask that guests bring them for the String Sprouts’ performance and to wear when not seated or at concessions. Groups of 10 people at a time will be permitted to view auction items inside. In the event of a rainout, Stringfest will be pushed back to Oct. 11.