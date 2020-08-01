Streetwise podcast this week is cops, cops, police, and The Appleseed Cast

Brock Wilbur,
Img 0309

Charles Prewitt from back in the day. // Courtesy Prewitt.

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss dogs, KCPD, listen to The Appleseed Cast track “Forever Longing the Golden Sunsets”, and chat with multi-decade KC photo-journalist Chuck Prewitt.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.

Resized 20200729 182733 2875

