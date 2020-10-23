Streetwise podcast talks shop with gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway, rocks out to Megan Luttrell
Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss over-spending, enjoy a reading of Abby Olcese’s Trauma-o-Rama, check out Megan Luttrell’s track “Just Out of Reach”, and chat with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway.
Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch.
Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins, whomst you should hire.
