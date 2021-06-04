Streetwise podcast rocks to The Grisly Hand, reports alongside The Lawrence Times

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss Shakespeare dog, enjoy a reading of J.M. Banks’ piece “Def Do Us Part”, jam to The Grisly Hand’s track “Now That You Know”, and chat with Mackenzie Clark about creating The Lawrence Times.

Our episode this week is brought to you by Worlds of Fun.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.