Streetwise podcast rocks to Liam Kazar, introduces Savannah Hawley

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss obsession regression, jam to Liam Kazar’s track “Frank Bacon”, and chat with Savannah Hawley—the newest edition to The Pitch’s editorial team.

Our episode this week is brought to you by Worlds of Fun.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.