Streetwise podcast redeems ska, nom-noms on the ‘burbs

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss America vs. Tom Brady, listen to a reading of Gail Folsom’s “South of Peculiar”, jam to Silicone Prairie’s track “America”, and talk with Aaron Carnes, author of the forthcoming book “In Defense of Ska“.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.