Streetwise podcast features veteran/author Dr. Alexs Thompson, Ruskabank tunes

Today on Streetwise from The Pitch we discuss being awake too late, check out Ruskabank’s track “In A Very Bad Place (Live)”, enjoy a reading of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ piece on the future of correcting correctional policies, and chat with Dr. Alexs Thompson, author of “I’ll Go: War, Religion, and Coming Home From Cairo to Kansas City“.

