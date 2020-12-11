Streetwise podcast chases Hanukkah, blasts Billy Goat, and talks SWAT with showrunner Aaron Rahsaan Thomas

This week on the Streetwise podcast we discuss chasing Hanukkah, enjoy a reading of Josephy Hernandez’s “Goof Grief“, check out Billy Goat’s track “Old School”, and chat with CBS’s SWAT showrunner Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Streetwise is hosted by Brock Wilbur, editor in chief of The Pitch. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify. Subscribe to the Streetwise newsletter, a weekly meditation on Kansas City news and events.

Jason Klamm read our magazine story. Thanks to Jason Beers for our theme song, “One Kicker”. Our editor is Terence Wiggins.