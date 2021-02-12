Streetwear brand Routine announces collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

Routine originally made its mark by creating baseball inspired streetwear and they will continue to do so. In collaboration with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Routine will be releasing a six-piece collection February 18th titled “The Kings Conquer”. The collection will be a continued effort to educate and elevate the impact of Negro Leagues baseball on both the sport as well as racial justice.

Items from the collection will range from hoodies, tee shirts, beanies, and baseball caps and will include designs inspired by the real stories of the Leagues and their players. Designs will also pay homage to specific teams, including the NLBM hometown team, the Kansas City Monarchs.

CEO of Routine and pro-athlete, Andrew Dowis, explains the inspiration behind the collection.

“Sharing these stories is so important: not just for baseball, but as part of the ongoing social justice movement,” says Dowis. “NBLM President Bob Kendrick always says, ‘This isn’t just a baseball museum, it’s a civil rights museum’. The stories and struggles of these trailblazing players and their fans ring true as we work together to be a more inclusive and equitable country. We hope that by recognizing and honoring these icons, we can make progress towards real change.”

The NL x Routine: Kings Collection is available to purchase on Routine’s website. Items cost between $32 and $70 a piece.