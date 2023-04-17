Stranded in the City celebrate the release of ‘You Never Loved Me At All’

On the day of the release of their single “You Never Loved Me At All,” Stranded in the City embarked on a silent journey at Parlor.

On Friday, April 7, instead of a speaker system, the sound was connected to a radio transmitter with the waves being picked up by wireless headphones. The band was set up in a circular manner, creating an inviting and welcoming dance floor. It was truly perfect for all personality types, no matter individual preference of sensory differences or needs.

Stranded slayed it as always, and followed it up with another show the following night, April 8, in the West Bottoms.

Stranded in the City is an eclectic band that thrives in the realm of genre-bending. Ranging from originals to Grammy-winning covers in multiple languages, this band delves deep into pushing the limits of individual talent. Stranded in the City combines their extensive wealth of musical knowledge and vast experience to create a funky, retro, Tex-Mex groove.

Stranded in the City at Parlor

Stranded in the City in the West Bottoms