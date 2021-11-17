Best of Kansas City 2021: Steven G. gets the gold as far as we’re concerned

For over a decade, Steven Green mostly stood behind the camera as a photographer and creative director. When he stepped on the other side of the viewfinder for a shoot with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, he springboarded into the deep end of the modeling world.

Since then, he’s been featured in seemingly countless campaigns for national brands as he continues to push for diversity and inclusion in modeling, especially when it comes to plus-sized representation for men.

“One year ago today my life changed forever!” Green wrote on Instagram on Oct. 2, 2021. “[Rihanna] took a chance on ya boy … and the world showed mad love! Ya boy went VIRAL.”

The world wasn’t the only one to show Green some mad love. Kansas City had plenty to share when, in August, he was the winner of Best Male Model in Kansas City’s People Choice Awards. Green is also a nominee up for Emerging Male Model at The Full Figured Industry Awards Nov. 6.