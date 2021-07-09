State Historical Society of Missouri announces 2022 fellowship opportunities

The State Historical Society of Missouri is looking for two Center of Missouri fellowships to begin on Jan. 1, 2022. The fellowships carry a stipend of $5,000 for a 6,000-8,000 word scholarly essay on women’s history in Missouri or on post-World War II immigration to Missouri.

Chosen projects will be considered for publication in the State Historical Society’s scholarly journal, the Missouri Historical Review, and recipients will also have the opportunity to publically present their work.

The deadline for submitting proposals is Oct. 15. The competition is open to academic and independent scholars. The fellowship recipients will be announced in December. Proposals can be submitted at shmo.org.