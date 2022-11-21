Stars align for Planet Comicon to return in Kansas City

The galaxy’s favorite long-running comic convention comes to the Kansas City Convention center on March 17-19, 2023. Tickets are on sale now with special offers for all galactic geeks this holiday season.

The huge pop-up-culture event has already begun preparations to introduce you to a universe full of exhibitors, artists, authors, creators, and cosplayers. The special guest line up is yet to be announced with promises of returning faces and new discoveries to be explored.

Hotel reservations can now be booked for this event with discounted rates in areas surrounding Bartle Hall and the convention center. Bookings go quick so be sure to reserve your room before Feb. 27, 2023. Planet Comicon is currently working with the City of KCMO to secure reservations for parking spots.

With this event comes the special chance to win a Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever prize pack of merch, gear, and collectables.

Entry period ends on Dec. 3.

For more information and ways to prepare for Planet Comicon, visit the Planet Comicon website and follow their Instagram page.