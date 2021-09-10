Starlight announces 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series lineup

A Sept. 7 showing of On Your Feet! at the Starlight Theater served as the launch pad for the 70-year old, Swope Park-based venue to announce its 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series lineup.

The five-show season will officially be underway with the musical Waitress, running May 17-22, 2022, and followed by the Tony-Award winning Hairspray June 7-12. Anastasia (Aug. 9-14), Sister Act (Aug. 16-21), and The Prom (Sept. 13-18) round out the core titles.

Starlight season ticket holders will also have an option to add any of three weekend-special performances when renewing for 2022. Those special performances are a reimagined, contemporary version of Oklahoma! (May 13-15), Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show (June 17-19), and Blue Man Group (June 24-26).

“Some of the shows playing in 2022 have been on the docket for quite some time,” Starlight President Rich Baker says. “When COVID-19 hit, tours had to head back to New York to weather the storm. I’m so excited that they’re back on the road, bigger and better than ever before, and that we can share them with Kansas City audiences next summer.”

All performances are currently scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. As these dates draw nearer, Starlight will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends, state and local guidelines and post any schedule or policy changes on their website.

For additional details, contact the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827.