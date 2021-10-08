St. Vincent resurrected the spirit of Mary Tyler Moore at Grinders KC
Perfect weather, an abundance of laughter, and the power of music combined for an entertaining evening at Grinders KC in the Crossroads.
Indie rock artist St. Vincent rolled through Kansas City Oct. 7 in support of her latest record, Daddy’s Home, bringing along LA-based comedian Ali Macofsky to kick off the night.
Macofsky’s humor was relatable to the audience, discussing everything between jobs in the service industry, families, and the quirks of last year’s quarantine. She kept the audience interacting and laughing for 45 minutes, warming up the crowd just in time for almost two hours with St. Vincent.
St. Vincent resurrected the spirit of Mary Tyler Moore through her elaborate production, with a colorful and geometric set and the nostalgic costumes to match. The energy between the singer, band, and backup singers/dancers was positively contagious into the crowd’s energy. Eventually, everyone was cheering and moving just as much as the performers were. St. Vincent shared her appreciation for Kansas City and showed it through her passionate performance.
All photos by Katie Rich (Insta: @richlkatie).
St. Vincent
St. Vincent setlist
Digital Witness
Down
Actor Out of Work
Birth in Reverse
Daddy’s Home
Down and Out Downtown
New York
…At the Holiday Party
Los Ageless
Sugarboy
Fast Slow Disco
Pay Your Way in Pain
My Baby Wants a Baby
Cheerleader
Fear the Future
Encore:
Live in the Dream
The Melting of the Sun
Ali Macofsky