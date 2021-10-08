St. Vincent resurrected the spirit of Mary Tyler Moore at Grinders KC

Perfect weather, an abundance of laughter, and the power of music combined for an entertaining evening at Grinders KC in the Crossroads.

Indie rock artist St. Vincent rolled through Kansas City Oct. 7 in support of her latest record, Daddy’s Home, bringing along LA-based comedian Ali Macofsky to kick off the night.

Macofsky’s humor was relatable to the audience, discussing everything between jobs in the service industry, families, and the quirks of last year’s quarantine. She kept the audience interacting and laughing for 45 minutes, warming up the crowd just in time for almost two hours with St. Vincent.

St. Vincent resurrected the spirit of Mary Tyler Moore through her elaborate production, with a colorful and geometric set and the nostalgic costumes to match. The energy between the singer, band, and backup singers/dancers was positively contagious into the crowd’s energy. Eventually, everyone was cheering and moving just as much as the performers were. St. Vincent shared her appreciation for Kansas City and showed it through her passionate performance.

All photos by Katie Rich (Insta: @richlkatie).

St. Vincent

St. Vincent setlist

Digital Witness

Down

Actor Out of Work

Birth in Reverse

Daddy’s Home

Down and Out Downtown

New York

…At the Holiday Party

Los Ageless

Sugarboy

Fast Slow Disco

Pay Your Way in Pain

My Baby Wants a Baby

Cheerleader

Fear the Future

Encore:

Live in the Dream

The Melting of the Sun

Ali Macofsky