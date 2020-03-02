Sporting KC Player Dániel Sallói Picked as Contestant for The Bachelor Live

The Midland announced that Dániel Sallói, a forward for Sporting Kansas City, will be their chosen heartthrob for The Bachelor Live on Stage. The 23-year-old from Hungary who has played for Sporting KC since 2016 will attempt to kindle a love connection with one of the 10 local women competing for his affection.

Kansas City, meet your Bachelor @danielsalloi. 🌹 He's lookin' for love 🥰 at @bacheloronstage at the @themidland. — Sporting KC (@SportingKC) March 2, 2020

Sallói was the Sporting KC’s top goal scorer in 2018 and his philanthropic contributions to the Kansas City community led him to be named one of Neal and Jeanne Patterson’s Humanitarians of the Year in 2019.

Teammate Jaylin Lindsey tweeted out his support of Sallói, saying that he and Gianluca Busio will, “…be front row supporting you and your future girl.” Sallói responded, “I’ll double-check with u guys before I pick…”

This is about to be too funny🤣🤣🤣🤣 @danielsalloi Me and @gbusio13 we’ll be front row supporting you and your future girl ❤️🤗 https://t.co/eyHiirnhZi — Jaylin Lindsey (@JaylinLindsey) March 2, 2020

The event is at 8 p.m. on March 12 at Arvest Bank Theatre. Tickets are available here.