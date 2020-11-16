Sponsor Christmas for children with incarcerated parents via the Angel Tree program

With the holidays fast approaching, Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families is asking for Kansas City’s help. This Christmas, 2.7 million children in the U.S. will have a parent behind bars. That’s one out of every 28 children. Through Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree program, you can sponsor children of incarcerated parents in the Greater Kansas City area.

Founded in 1982, Angel Tree is the only nationwide, year-round program that reaches out exclusively to children who have a parent in prison. The program strives to support and restore relationships between incarcerated parents and their children.

“Every Christmas, Angel Tree mobilizes local churches and organizations to minister to hundreds of thousands of children by delivering a gift, the Gospel message, and a personal message of love on behalf of their mom or dad behind bars,” says James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship. “In addition, many of our partner churches meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of prisoners’ families through year-round ministry such as summer camps and mentoring.”

Since Angel Tree’s founding, volunteers have given more than 10 million gifts to children on behalf of their incarcerated parents. This year the program expects to reach approximately 300,000 kids. Here in Kansas City, Jackson County is in need of the most support.

If you would like more information on how you can sponsor an Angel Tree child in your area or would like to help in other ways, call the Angel Tree hotline 1-800-55-ANGEL (26435) or visit the program’s website.