Soul of Santa’s third annual Christmas tree lighting & fundraiser

The Do Good Foundation will host their third annual Christmas Tree Lighting—known as The Soul of Santa—in the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District. The event will take place December 3 at 6 p.m.

A second tree lighting display will also be set up with the expansion to The Shops on Blue Parkway, December 10 at 6 p.m.

The main event, a Holiday Benefit Concert, is set for 8 p.m. December 3 at the Gem Theater, where Grammy Award-winning singer Lalah Hathaway is booked as a headliner.

Hathaway will be joined by fellow artists Amber Underwood, Andrea Macklin, Aria Lott, Doris Donely, Kimberly Keys, and Paula Sanders.

Free community breakfasts will be offered at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum December 4 at 9 a.m. as an accompaniment to the Soul of Santa Toy Giveaway for local children. Both the breakfast and the toy giveaway will make their return at the Blue Parkway display starting at 9 a.m. December 11.

The evening events will also include guest speakers Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City Parks Director Chris Cotten, Councilmembers Melissa Robinson and Rayna Parks Shaw, State Senator Barbara Washington, and more.

All fundraising efforts from these events will directly help kids and families in disenfranchised and disabled communities.