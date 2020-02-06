Snooze Westport and South of Summit Taqueria open this week, plus more food and drink events for your week

Thursday, February 6

A couple of new restaurants have opened their doors this week. First up in Westport is the Denver-based Snooze, an A.M. Eatery in Westport at 4140 Broadway Boulevard. Here you’ll find lots of breakfast cocktails like a bone broth Bloody Mary and a sparkling rum mimosa. The restaurant naturally specializes in breakfast in brunch fare, with different menu sections for its pancakes, benedicts, French toasts, tacos, and more. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is open from 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. every day.

Also opening its doors down in Waldo is South of Summit Taqueria and Tequila (516 W 75th Street). South of Summit comes from the Summit Restaurant Group run by Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy (Summit Restaurants, Third Street Social, Pearl Tavern). South of Summit is serving up made-to-order street tacos, using house-made corn tortillas. You can order up tacos stuffed with traditional-style al-pastor, made with spit-roasted pork, slow-roasted beef barbacoa, mushroom and onions, and even fried cheese curds with a tangy jicama slaw and ancho mayo. Tortas, steak tampiquena (grilled arrachera skirt steak), ceviche, queso fundido and many other items are also available. And lots of tequila.

Friday, February 7

Just in time for First Friday, The Pairing Crossroads Wine & Grocer (1615 Oak Street), has its grand opening today beginning at 5 p.m. The upscale-learning store will carry many typical grocery items but will also feature a bar at which customers can order wine by the glass, as well as cheese and charcuterie boards, chocolate and more.

Saturday, February 8

One of our favorite Pitch events of the year kicks off today at 11:30 a.m. Brunched, located this year at the Madrid Theater (3810 Main Street), features eats and drinks from Austin Eastciders, Another Broken Egg Cafe, Bizz & Weezy Confections, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar, Plate Restaurant, Pig & Finch, the Pressed Penny Tavern, Smoke Brewing Company, Roots Bloody Mary Spice, Schlafly Beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the Waffler, and many more. Tickets start at $33 and can be purchased here.

To mark its 6th anniversary in Kansas City, KC Bier Co. (310 West 79th Street) is hosting a birthday bier fest. For $15 at the door (or $12 if you purchase in advance), you’ll receive a 7-ounce tasting glass to enjoy samples of 20 small-batch specialty biers, brewed specially for the event. Food will be available for purchase. Learn more and pick up advance tickets here. The event runs from 1-6 p.m.

Defiance, Firestone Walker, Piney River, Casual Animal, Torn Label and dozens of other national and local breweries are going to be represented at today’s KC Brew Fest at Union Station (30 West Pershing Road). There are two sessions (2-5 p.m. or 6-9 p.m.). Tickets start at $40 ($50 VIP tickets include earlier access to rare beers before the earlier session at 1 p.m.), and can be purchased here.

Sunday, February 9

Transport Brewery (11113 Johnson Drive) is also celebrating its first birthday this weekend with a tropical-themed party. Wear your best Hawaiian shirt and enjoy five unique, limited trops-inspired beers. Selections include Morning Island Blends – Coconut Coffee Stout, El Camino – Margarita Radler, Coconut Trop Queen – Hazy IPA, Mango Jalapeno Blonde Ale and the Spicy Shawberita – Spicy Tropical Margarita Ale. The party runs from noon to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11

From 8 to 11 p.m., Fox & Pearl (2143 Summit Street) is hosting a Banhez Mezcal party. Get in for drink specials, unique bar snacks and a DJ. There is no cover for this event.

