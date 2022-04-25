Snoop Dogg and friends brought Compton to KC on Friday night

For those who attended Friday night’s Dogg Dayz of Blaze tour at Azura Amphitheater, things seemed to be a little bit of a shit show.

We’re sure Justin Champagne and Warren G were amazing. The view from standstill traffic on the roadway showed a sea full of lit cell phones accompanied by the roar of the crowd.

Some cars pulled up over the curb to make their own parking spots in the grass, which may have actually been a smarter move than paying $15 to park on the same grass on the other side the gates.

Sometime around 9 p.m., after a full three-hour journey to our seats, Ice Cube was already on stage and easily working the crowd. Between songs, he shared anecdotes about his 30-year career in rap, mentioning NWA and some of the beef that inspired his music.

The sold-out show reacted energetically, waving drinks in the air and rapping along to their favorite hits.

Eventually, Ice Cube informed the crowd that his set was being cut short. Seemingly displeased, he moved on to “It Was A Good Day” before wrapping it up. He was still saying goodbye when the overhead speakers interrupted with music to usher him off stage.

He did a fantastic job of keeping the audience engaged and hyping up Snoop Dogg multiple times. Still, it was probably another 45 minutes before Snoop was finally introduced, seeming to make Ice Cube’s early wrap completely unnecessary.

Speaking of Snoop Dogg, if you’ve never had the pleasure of watching women perform incredible feats of physicality to the beat of a Snoop song, you’re missing out.

Jaws dropped as one pole dancer held herself upside down and parallel to the pole, somehow managing to lift her entire body up and down while twerking. It was like witnessing a miracle. It simply shouldn’t be possible, but the performers certainly helped to imbue a higher energy performance.

Snoop’s very presence inspires stoners everywhere to light up a joint and have a good time, but eventually everyone started to mellow out. Maybe it was the dramatically long wait. Maybe it was the drinks finally kicking in.

More probably, it was the Indica, but the decibels seemed to fade so much that Snoop felt compelled to ask multiple times if everyone was having fun.

The volume may have lowered, but the vibes were certainly high as everyone moved and grooved to the beats. Cell phones were raised high to record hits like “Gin & Juice” and “Sensual Seduction.” Glowing cherries and lighters could be seen nearly everywhere in the sold-out amphitheater.

As Snoop played through his set, he covered popular hits and featured a memorial montage to fallen friends including Eazy-E, The Notorious B.I.G., and Tupac Shakur.

By the time he made it to “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” one of his final three songs, the crowd was rowdy again and ready to go out with a bang. Even some of the security personnel were taking videos on their phones as Snoop moved through “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” and “Young, Wild & Free.”

When Snoop said his final goodbye, the hoards of people exiting the venue seemed elated but relieved to finally head home. It was midnight, after all. Luckily, there was still another hour of exiting traffic to look forward to.

All photos by Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.

Snoop Dogg setlist

The Next Episode

Gin & Juice

All I Do Is Win

Sensual Seduction

Beautiful

Say It Witcha Booty

Snoop’s Upside Ya Head

I Wanna Fuck You

Nuthin’ but a “G” Thang

Boyz-n-the-Hood

P.I.M.P.

Too Close

Hypnotize

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted

Jump Around

Lodi Dodi

Drop It Like It’s Hot

Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)

Young, Wild & Free

Ice Cube setlist

Natural Born Killaz

Check Yo’ Self

Bop Gun (One Nation)

Friday

Straight Outta Compton

You Know How We Do It

You Can Do It

No Vaseline

It Was A Good Day

Snoop Dogg

Ice Cube

Warren G

Justin Champagne