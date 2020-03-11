Snake Saturday, Brown Sugar Chicken and Donuts hosts a grand opening, and more food and drink events for your week.

Thursday, March 12

Rye Leawood (10551 Mission Road) is collaborating tonight for a paired beer dinner with Torn Label Brewing Company. The three course-meal includes dishes like cured salmon with grapefruit and maltaise sauce, paired Hang Em High IPA; and Koji-aged Duroc rib chops, asparagus, and celery root in brown butter with pommes anna, paired with Torn Label’s Magic Magic IPA. The dinner is $65 a person, not including tax or gratuity. Learn more and reserve your spot here.

Saturday, March 14

Today, North Kansas City celebrates Snake Saturday, a 37-year tradition that occurs each year on the Saturday prior to St. Patrick’s Day. The parade is a convenient way to celebrate St. Patrick’s during years in which the holiday may inconveniently fall on a weekday. There are a bunch of events planned for Snake Saturday, so as long as the coronavirus creek don’t rise, you can get out there.

Among your options:

Cinder Block Brewery (110 East 18th Avenue) will open at 9 a.m. for the holiday. At 11 a.m., Irish beer brats, hot dogs, and Irish potato salad will be available for lunch. Live music and Irish car bombs, Jameson and Irish Coffee will be available for purchase. Cover is $3; for $10 get a commemorative cup and a beer in addition to admission.

(110 East 18th Avenue) will open at 9 a.m. for the holiday. At 11 a.m., Irish beer brats, hot dogs, and Irish potato salad will be available for lunch. Live music and Irish car bombs, Jameson and Irish Coffee will be available for purchase. Cover is $3; for $10 get a commemorative cup and a beer in addition to admission. Restless Spirits (109 E 18th Avenue) opens after the parade at 11:30 a.m., and will be serving up hot dogs, brats, and chips, with live music beginning at 1 p.m. It’s an indoor space so if it’s rainy this might be a good bet.

(109 E 18th Avenue) opens after the parade at 11:30 a.m., and will be serving up hot dogs, brats, and chips, with live music beginning at 1 p.m. It’s an indoor space so if it’s rainy this might be a good bet. Weston waygyu beef farmers KC Cattle Company will be popping up at 18th and Fayette Streets, serving up their Food & Wine magazine-blessed wagyu hot Dogs, their new wagyu bacon cheeseburger brats, and wagyu smash burgers.

will be popping up at 18th and Fayette Streets, serving up their Food & Wine magazine-blessed wagyu hot Dogs, their new wagyu bacon cheeseburger brats, and wagyu smash burgers. The Brewkery (1443 Swift Avenue) will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have house-made biscuits and gravy, Lucky Elixir Shamrock kombucha and boozy drink specials.

(1443 Swift Avenue) will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will have house-made biscuits and gravy, Lucky Elixir Shamrock kombucha and boozy drink specials. Casual Animal Brewing Company (1743 McGee Street) opens at 11 a.m. and will have Lucky Charms cereal for breakfast, and will be debuting their new Branch Out Nitro Stout.

Also important today is the grand opening of Brown Sugar Chicken and Donuts in KCK (3708 State Avenue). Starting at 9 a.m., enjoy some of the restaurant’s signature dishes (hello, fried chicken and donuts), along with a performance by the Pythons Drill Team, swag giveaways, and a photo booth.

Outside of Snake Saturday but still in beer mode, Servaes Brewing Company (10921 Johnson Drive) will be offering beer and pie pairings starting at 11 a.m. in honor of Pi Day, with pies coming from Overland Park’s the Upper Crust bakery. Try Servaes’ NEIPIE Coconut Cream Pie paired with German chocolate pie; or Empty Canvas – Turtle paired with cherry pie, among other selections.

BKS Artisan Ales (633 East 63rd Street) will be celebrating its warm-up to St. Patrick’s Day, and will open at noon. Get in for drink specials, and treats from Heirloom Bakery and Hearth, including reubens with house corned beef; and Shepherd’s hand pies with horseradish cream sauce.

Monday, March 16

Vegans (and non-vegans alike) will be in for a rare treat today with a family vegan dinner at Waldo Thai (8431 Wornall Road). Chef Pam Liberda will be preparing a meal which includes a multi-course, family-style meal and drinks. The evening begins with a casual cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. (this event is for diners 21 and over only). Tickets are $65 and include tax but not gratuity. Reserve your seat here.