Six Black Lives Matter murals to be painted across K.C. Saturday, September 5th

Black Lives Matter street murals will be painted at six different locations across Kansas City this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The project, called KC Art on the Block, was organized by the Urban League, Kansas City chapters of the NAACP, Troost Market Collective, and various community leaders. Each mural will be unique and created by a local Black artist.

The project will be the largest Black Lives Matter mural project to date and has been in the works since early June. The 6 locations for the murals will be:

10th & Baltimore Avenue, 18th & Vine Street, 31st & Troost Avenue, 63rd & Brookside Blvd, 63rd & Troost Avenue, and NW Briarcliff Pkwy. & N. Mulberry Drive.

Barricades for the streets will be put up at 6 a.m. The mural sites will be prepped and outlined in chalk from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then, community members will be able to help paint the mural from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing and wearing a mask will both be required.

The street murals are the first part of a planned 3-step project. Funds are currently being raised to bring permanent vertical murals to buildings across the city, which will be the second step. Finally, KC Art on the Block organizers will make available a “blueprint” for communities and organizations to create their own murals in their neighborhoods.

About the project, KC Art on the Block states: “Recent and historic atrocities committed against persons and communities of color have reignited a national conversation about race. Seizing upon this opportunity to catalyze lasting change, local civic leaders and social justice organizations have joined together to generate further momentum, via the power of art and repeat visual reinforcement.”

If you would like to make a donation to this historic project, the link can be found here.