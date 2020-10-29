Single Sentence Singles from local musicians: October edition

In an effort to keep you all abreast of the latest local music that’s not album or music video related, we present the latest installment of our irregular feature, Single Sentence Singles. We take a listen to the latest local singles to hit Soundcloud, Spotify, Bandcamp, et al, and sum them up in one sentence. Simple enough? Here we go.

Get Smart!, “Ankle Deep in Mud” (live)

Recorded back in June of ’82 at the Drumstick in Lincoln, this live version of the Action Reaction cut sees the Lawrence punk rockers stretch out on a protest strong which is just as relevant today as it was nearly four decades ago, like a furious update of Pete Seeger’s “Waist Deep in the Big Muddy.”

Page 7, “Rise Up”

The Lawrence ska and reggae act dropped their full-length debut, The Call, back in May, but here they are with a brand-new cut which really amplifies the political leanings which were teased on that record, and hearkens back to classic reggae protest music like “Get Up Stand Up” and “Downpressor Man.”

Dandelions, “The Cat, The Killer”

The duo of Brent Windler and Riot Room co-owner Tim Gutschenritter has sound as sunny as their name implies, with big, wide-open chiming rock ‘n’ roll guitars paired with dual harmonies that recalls the finest moments of Superdrag and a score of ’90s rockers which never got their due.

<a href="https://dandelions1.bandcamp.com/track/the-cat-the-killer">The Cat, the Killer by Dandelions</a>

Megan Luttrell, “Just Out of Reach”

Featuring Matthew Mulnix on bass and the fiddle work of Shannon O’Shea, this new cut from Lawrence’s number one solo musician is upbeat and kicky, but with lyrics that will tug at your heartstrings, encapsulating Luttrell’s music in one perfect three-minute song.

Monta At Odds, “When Stars Grow Old”

The dreamy electronic collective that is Monta At Odds released the stellar Zen Diagram earlier this year, but there’s already a follow-up album forthcoming from the Record Machine, entitled Peak of Eternal Light and previewed with this robotic interstellar groover.

Scabb, “Champagne Chutney”

The debut single off Scabb’s Manor Records EP, Nada (out digitally on November 6), is best listened to via big-ass over-the-ear headphones so you can hear the brilliant De La Soul-inspired psychedelic hip-hop, all written, recorded, performed, and mixed by the erstwhile Sam Hernandez.

<a href="https://scabb.bandcamp.com/track/champagne-chutney-2">Champagne Chutney by Scabb</a>

Are you a local musician with a new track to share? Email nicholas.spacek@gmail.com